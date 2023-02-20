Police: Woman robbed, carjacked at gas station

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was robbed and carjacked at a gas station in Flushing on Friday, according to the Flushing Police Department.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. at the Beacon and Bridge gas station at 227 E. Main St. in downtown Flushing.

The woman told Flushing police officers a man had robbed her of her cell phone and vehicle. She also told officers the suspect used a weapon during the robbery, according to Flushing Police Chief Steve Colosky.

The woman was able to use a witness’ cell phone to contact her husband and 911. The woman’s husband was able to track the vehicle and the cell phone, police said.

Shortly after, officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver fled and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The suspect, and only occupant of the vehicle, was apprehended after the vehicle became disabled, police said.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Flint man, was lodged in the Genesee County Jail awaiting charges.

The woman suffered injuries from the incident but was able to return home after treatment, police said.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Flushing Police Department at 810-659-3119.

