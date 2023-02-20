Protestors calling for increase in public safety after MSU mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Taking action. Protesters in Lansing marched and urged state lawmakers to pass measures to increase public safety in an effort to prevent tragedies like the one that took place at Michigan State University last Monday.

Mass shooting survivors from Oxford to Parkland, Florida were on hand to voice their support.

“Exactly one week ago, they had likes and dislikes, favorite foods, TV shows, they had hopes, dreams, and their whole lives ahead of them. And now, they’re gone,” said Paula Herbart, Michigan Education Association president.

Herbart was talking about three Michigan State students who had their lives cut short during a mass shooting at Michigan State University last Monday.

Monday, Feb. 20 March for Our Lives and Pamela Pugh, the president of the Michigan State Board of Education, held a press conference to support state legislation to end gun violence.

As previously reported, a series of bills have been introduced in the state Senate. The proposed legislation would mandate the safe storage of firearms, require universal background checks, and establish red flag laws that would keep guns out of the hands of people with a history of violent behavior.

“We are not asking. We are demanding that policy be made to protect our children,” Pugh said.

Some MSU students attended the event, imploring lawmakers to go further.

“Ban on assault weapons. These types of firearms are designed for military use, and have no place in our communities,” said an MSU student.

Parkland, Florida shooting survivor David Hogg, who lost 17 classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, said the bills state lawmakers are considering will make a difference.

“These laws do work. The one that we passed in a Republican state legislature in Florida after Parkland has been used almost six thousand times to disarm people that are a risk to themselves or others, through a court order, with a right to due process,” Hogg said.

During the press conference, the second amendment advocacy group Great Lakes Gun Rights sent out an email. They promised to begin recall initiatives against any legislator who votes to approve gun control measures, and went on to say those recall elections would most likely take place this summer.

State Senator Rosemary Bayer scoffed at the notion, saying she believes a majority of Michiganders are in favor of common sense gun control legislation.

“All the people want this except for Republican legislators. So who to recall? I have a suggestion,” she said.

Bayer tells us a state senate hearing on the series of bills is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23.

