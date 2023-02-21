Breezy Tuesday but focusing in on midweek winter storm

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Conditions have been remaining quiet overall in the early parts of this workweek, the breeze is the only notable part of Tuesday’s forecast.

The big focus of this week is still on the winter storm for Wednesday and Thursday. This is expected to bring many winter impacts to Mid-Michigan, much like we saw last week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire TV5 viewing area, primarily focused on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has also issued a First Alert Weather Day for that same time period as road conditions are expected to deteriorate. Parents, you may also want to have a backup plan in place for if school is canceled on Thursday.

WNEM's First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and Thursday. (WNEM)

Today

A few spotty snow showers have been moving through early this morning with a very dry clipper system. After those move out, the rest of the day is dry.

Wind speeds are picking up though, we are expecting to see the strongest gusts late this morning and around noon today. The strongest gusts are expected to reach up to around 35 to 40 mph from the west. The wind will also plateau temperatures through the day, right around 32 degrees. It will feel like the 20s, even the teens, with the wind factored in.

Winds gusts peak on Tuesday at 35 to 40 mph. (WNEM)

Tonight

Lows will fall to around 25 degrees tonight. A light round of snow is expected, mostly up north, that will bring a quick 1″ to 2″. This will be a precursor out ahead of the winter storm heading towards Mid-Michigan. Wind speed slow down to 5 to 10 mph and make a shift from the west to the east.

Tuesday night will see a brief coating of snow, mostly up north. (WNEM)

Wednesday & Thursday - First Alert Weather Days

After the light snow moves out in the morning, conditions will stay relatively quiet up until about noon on Wednesday. It’s during the afternoon where the heaviest activity from this winter storm begins to pick up. Here’s a look at what the radar could look like at 3 PM:

3 PM Wednesday with snow north and wintry mix south. (WNEM)

Going through the rest of the evening, snow will continue to spread north while sleet persists from the Tri-Cities and south. The Flint area may even pick up some freezing rain with pure ice accumulations too. Just like Thursday last week, road conditions are expected to deteriorate very quickly. The evening drive will certainly need extra time allowed.

6 PM Wednesday with snow north and wintry mix south. (WNEM)

There could be a little bit of dry-slotting into Wednesday night which would reduce snow and sleet rates, but still provide drizzle in some areas. Overall, activity should continue as a whole into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. More wintry mix and snow should also continue into Thursday, but start to wane by Thursday evening.

Heavier snow is expected north while lower snow accumulations, along with sleet, will be seen farther south. The Tri-Cities and the northern Thumb lie around a 50% chance of picking up 6″ or more of snow, but those percentages increase going north with nearly an 80-90% chance of 6″ or more in our northernmost counties. This will be helped by temperatures staying below freezing up north through the entire course of this event. If you’re around Pinconning to Clare and anywhere north of there, you might want to have you shovel and snowblower on standby!

There the chance of seeing freezing rain, but the best chance from this whole storm will still remain just south of our viewing area with Metro Detroit and Lansing potentially seeing more ice. We could still pick up a glaze to around 0.10″ in Flint, enough to make roads treacherous and possibly provide isolated power outages once the wind is factored in too. The wind will gust to 30+ mph on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The end of the workweek is quieter but much colder, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.