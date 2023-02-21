Carjacking prompts self-defense seminar

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A pair of martial arts experts are planning a free self-defense seminar on Saturday after police say a woman was carjacked.

A suspect has been arrested, but people in the community are unnerved.

The crime that prompted the upcoming seminar happened Friday night in Flushing.

According to police, a woman was at the Beacon and Bridge gas station when a man stole her car and cellphone. Police were able to track the car using her cellphone, which lead to the man’s arrest.

Paul Musolf and Emily Morgan run Heian Karate Do in Flushing. They said the seminar will offer women a rounded approach to protecting themselves.

“Self-defense isn’t just, ‘hey, I used this technique to defend myself,’ like most people think. It’s what happens prior to being attacked, what happens during, even what happens after,” Morgan said.

Morgan said what happened at the gas station demonstrates women need to be on high alert.

“Even something as simple as going to a gas station. They have to be aware of constantly everything, everything around them,” Morgan said.

Musolf and Morgan say the seminar will offer basic self-defense techniques and motions, while teaching participants how to remain situationally aware. It will also teach them how to employ de-escalation techniques.

“Self-protection isn’t learning to kick and punch. That’s a small part of it,” Musolf said. “What you need to know is how to learn about situational awareness, understanding what a threat looks like so you can avoid.”

Heian Karate Do is on E. Main Street. The seminar runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you would like to participate, call the business at 810-423-2395. There will also be a lawyer at the seminar to answer any legal questions you might have on self-defense.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.