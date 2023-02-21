Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for arrest of wanted man

Bay Ahshon Gurd
Bay Ahshon Gurd(Crime Stoppers)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is seeking help in finding a wanted man, offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for his arrest.

Crime Stoppers is looking for Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, who is wanted on two felony warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs.

The probation violation’s original charges include delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Gurd has a history of weapons offenses and police believe he could be armed.

Gurd is described as 5′9″ and 180 pounds.

To submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers, visit their website or call 1-800-422-5245.

