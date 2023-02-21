Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for arrest of wanted man

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is seeking help in finding a wanted man, offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for his arrest.

Crime Stoppers is looking for Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, who is wanted on two felony warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs.

The probation violation’s original charges include delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Gurd has a history of weapons offenses and police believe he could be armed.

Gurd is described as 5′9″ and 180 pounds.

To submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers, visit their website or call 1-800-422-5245.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.