Driving on dicey roads during a winter storm

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Ice is definitely a potential factor in tomorrow’s winter storm, especially for those in Shiawassee and Genesee counties.

A sergeant with the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Scott Theede, said the ice was unkind last week, and he’s hoping drivers do their part to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

“Last week, we had some icy weather move on out on I-75 and we ended up actually having to shut down the northbound lanes at Saginaw because of numerous crashes,” said Theede.

There were 16 crashes in all, including a car striking an officer in a Grand Blanc Township patrol vehicle.

“He is doing fine, just sore,” Theede said about the officer.

Theede said it’s the second time that’s happened to one of his units this winter on I-75.

Now, with a winter storm poised to deliver more slick conditions to area roadways, Theede is urging motorists to slow down, saying it can make all the difference.

“We had a lot of cars come through that area that safely made it through ahead of these crashes. So if your driving is relative to the conditions around you, and you’re paying attention, then you stand a much better chance to safely make it through,” he said.

Theede is expecting first responders to be busy when the winter storm ramps up. He wants drivers to remember that there are people behind the uniform who want to live to see another shift.

“One of the biggest things we still see problems with is people failing to move over for emergency vehicles. If you do see a police car, a tow truck, fire truck on the side of the road, you have to slow down and you have to give a lane. So make sure that you do that in order to keep everybody that’s out there safe,” Theede urged.

Theede said if you get a ticket for driving too fast for conditions of the roadway, the fine can be more than $100 and three points on your driver’s license.

