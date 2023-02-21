First Alert: Winter storm moves in Wednesday, continues at times Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - All is quiet around Mid-Michigan as of Tuesday evening, but things are expected to pick up quite a bit in the coming days.

Winter Storm Warnings have now been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area and will generally run from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Areas north of the Tri-Cities will likely keep them into Thursday evening. For more info on those warnings, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all possible around the area, however, it’s important to know regardless of what type of precipitation that you see, we’ll see messy roads around the entire TV5 viewing area. We expect similar conditions to what we experienced on Thursday of last week.

School closings are already starting to come into the newsroom for Wednesday. For an up to date list, head to our Closings & Delays page.

This Evening

Dry weather is expected through this evening before eventually snow returns to parts of the area after midnight. If there is anything you need to get done before the messy weather, tonight should come with no issues.

Snow Wednesday morning is expected to be light. (WNEM)

We expect the round of snow that moves in late tonight to occur from primarily the Alma, Tri-Cities, and Thumb region northward and continue at times Wednesday morning before fizzling out closer to lunchtime. Snowfall accumulations with this initial round are expected to check in only around 1-2″ at most.

Snowfall totals will be light Wednesday AM, with only an inch or two expected at most. (WNEM)

Lows will fall into the 20s tonight, with a light and variable wind expected overnight.

Wednesday & Thursday

The wintry mess of wet weather is expected to pick up tomorrow afternoon into the evening and linger into the Thursday morning commutes. It’s during this time frame that we expect the most consistent snowfall, sleet, and freezing rain. From 5 PM onward to midnight or so, 1″ per hour snowfall rates are possible, especially north of the Tri-Cities.

Snow will be at its heaviest and most consistent on Wednesday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Precipitation is expected to get lighter into the overnight, but still continue into the Thursday morning commute. Lows on Wednesday night will be in the 20s and low 30s, so slippery roads are possible right into the first half of the day. School closings are also possible on Thursday.

As of Tuesday evening’s forecast, we expect most of the precipitation that falls in the TV5 viewing area to be snow and sleet, with more limited areas of freezing rain mixed in at times.

It’s important to emphasize that regardless of what type of precipitation you see, slippery and hazardous roads are expected, so try not to get too caught up in that.

The areas that will have the best chance for freezing rain, would be in areas of Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties. The heaviest ice (best chance for over 0.25″ of ice) will be closer to areas like Lansing and the I-94 corridor, but any small shift in the storm, or small change in temperature, could mean a difference between snow and sleet versus freezing rain.

Our current expectations for snow and ice, based on Tuesday evening's forecast. (WNEM)

Snowfall amounts are expected to become heavier as you go north, where cold air from top to bottom in our atmosphere is more established, limiting our mixing potential. Areas in the far north are expected to be between around 6-10″ of snow, with locally higher amounts possible. Areas just south of there (Clare, Gladwin, Arenac) are closer to 4-8″ of snow, with the Tri-Cities and most of the Thumb region falling between 3-7″ of snow. Areas along I-69 will have a chance for a few inches of snow (1-3″), but there is a chance for up to 0.25″ of ice if freezing rain materializes.

Wind gusts between 30-40 MPH are expected on Wednesday. (WNEM)

In addition to the wintry mix, winds will be gusty on Wednesday, with the higher end gusts around 30 to 40 miles per hour out of the east northeast. Sustained winds will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour. This is enough to cause visibility issues on area roads.

The dry part of this system is expected to move in on Thursday, and may limit how much wet weather we see Thursday. (WNEM)

One thing that will need to be watched, is the chance for a good chunk of the area to go through a precipitation lull on Thursday as the drier air moves into the state. Our areas north of the Tri-Cities will have the best chance to see precipitation keep going, but south of there, we may see things slow down significantly. This factor is one reason we haven’t gone quite as high in our snowfall totals as some of the model output.

This could change based on conditions, but we’re leaning more conservatively for now. Stay tuned for one final update from Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro on Wake Up Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.