Flint woman dies in single car crash

OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman died in a single-car crash on Monday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP Gaylord Post responded to a single-car crash on northbound I-75 near mile marker 270 in Otsego Lake Township on Feb. 20 at 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, a white car was found in the trees of the median, MSP said, adding that it had extensive front end damage.

The driver, 29-year-old Ashley Ann Myers from Flint, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

The initial investigation indicated the car was traveling northbound on I-75 and drove off the left side of the roadway, down the ditch, and into the median, MSP said.

The car continued in a straight path through several small trees until it impacted a large pine tree where it came to rest, MSP said.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributors to the crash, according to MSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

