General Motors goes green to show support for Michigan State University

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors (GM) announced Monday they launched a fundraising campaign in response to the mass shooting at Michigan State University that killed three people and injured five others.

“We are part of Lansing, we have been a part of Lansing for 100-plus years,” said Lansing Plant Executive Director Satya Veerapaneni. “MSU is a part of us and we are a part of the same community. It is a family that has been impacted and we all feel that it’s our responsibility, we stand shoulder to shoulder to support one of our greatest members of the community.”

GM said on Monday that all U.S. plants will participate in the fundraiser to support the United Way of South Central Michigan. It will also support any on-site assistance to MSU students, staff, and faculty.

The company said its employees have already donated thousands to the United Way of South Central Michigan. The proceeds will help any MSU students, staff and faculty with what they need as they return back to campus.

“Resources for housing, bills - all kinds of things like that, any kind of thing you could possibly need as a student or a person in the community,” said Fred Thomas, with United Way of South Central Michigan. “211 is an advocate for those kinds of things. All you have to do is reach out and call the number.”

GM also declared Monday “Green Monday.” GM said employees in plants from Arlington, Texas to Lake Orion, Michigan are wearing Spartan gear and green-colored apparel to show their support.

“Everybody, no matter what team they support, whether it’s blue or green - everybody in the plant wore green today to demonstrate their support,” Veerapaneni said. “We have taken the facilities across the nation and they are lighting up with the green, painting with the green, and there are tons of pictures and everybody taking pictures together to show their support of MSU.”

GM encourages everyone to donate to the Spartan community, even non-GM employees. For more information, visit the official United Way of South Central Michigan website or call 517-203-500.

To access the service, call 211 on any phone. A specialist will answer the phone and may ask questions to fully understand a specific issue, problem solve and screen the call to ensure the most appropriate resources are provided. The 211 service can help people in need of several resources including food, housing, clothing, personal care items and mental health resources. For more information, call 211 or visit mi211.org. For services outside Michigan, visit 211.org.

