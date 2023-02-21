Genesee Co. man accused of abusing puppy

A Genesee County man has been accused of whipping a puppy with a belt.
A Genesee County man has been accused of whipping a puppy with a belt.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A Genesee County man has been accused of whipping a puppy with a belt.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said 36-year-old Eric Savela was shown on video attacking his 1-year-old German Shepherd.

Swanson said that man’s violent behavior toward animals began after his significant other was granted a personal protection order in Livingston County.

Swanson added that animal abuse and domestic violence often go hand in hand, and he’s encouraging victims to come forward.

“If you are involved, male or female, if you are involved in a domestic violence situation, it doesn’t even have to include an animal, just please, use your voice for strength,” Swanson said.

Prosecutor David Leyton charged him with a 10-year felony for killing or torturing an animal as well as a misdemeanor for animal abuse.

He is out on bond.

Savela is due for a probable cause conference on Thursday.

Read next:

