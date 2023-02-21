Genesee Co. Road Commission prepares for winter storm

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County is preparing for the snow and ice expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

“So we’re always prepared for any winter storm that comes our way. It’s been a pretty mild winter so far. We’ve only used a little bit, over half of our budgeted amount of salt. So it is a little bit exciting for the guys to get some extra overtime when winter storms like this do happen,” said Kylie Dontje, the communications coordinator with the Genesee County Road Commission.

It is a pretty safe bet the streets will look a lot different on Wednesday thanks to a winter storm taking aim on mid-Michigan.

Dontje told TV5 what is being done to get ready for the winter weather.

“We do have crews out putting the brine down on the bridge decks, because those are what freeze the fastest. There’s not really anything above or below it to warm it up. So that’s our main priority is getting those anti-iced is what we call the process,” Dontje said. “We also have road crews gearing up their trucks, getting them filled with salt, gassing them up to make sure they’re ready to go as soon as the snow hits.”

Dontje said just about every truck in the fleet will be in use on Wednesday. It’s all part of the effort to throw every available resource at this winter weather event.

“Anybody who had a vacation planned is unfortunately not going to be able to take that. We’re going to be having all hands on deck,” Dontje said.

She said she is hoping motorists pack their patience on Wednesday.

“You’re not going to be able to drive tomorrow like you’re driving today. So you’re going to have to slow down and be able to be prepared for all the changing conditions,” Dontje said.

Dontje added when you do see plows out on the roads, be sure to give them extra room to do their jobs.

