MSP Tpr. knocks down flames from a structure fire

Fire at Lapeer mobile home community.
Fire at Lapeer mobile home community.(MSP)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police said the quick actions of a trooper helped fight a structure fire on Monday.

While on patrol on Feb. 20, Tpr. Conquergood heard a radio call requesting fire department response to a structure fire in a Lapeer mobile home community, MSP said.

He responded quickly and was able to fight the fire with his fire extinguishers, according to MSP.

A Michigan State Police trooper used his fire extinguishers to fight a structure fire on Monday, MSP said. Video credit: MSP.

MSP said Conquergood’s quick actions contained the fire damage to the laundry room.

The fire department arrived shortly after and fully extinguished the fire, according to MSP.

