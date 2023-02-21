Superintendent: Flushing student brings taser to school

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flushing Community Schools’ Superintendent Matt Shanafelt announced in a post on their website that a student brought a taser to Flushing Middle School.

The administrative team at Flushing Middle School was made aware by other students that a student had brought a taser to school late Tuesday morning, according to Shanafelt.

Thanks to the quick communication by those students, the student was quickly identified and removed from the classroom by the FMS leadership team, Shanafelt said.

The police were involved immediately and an investigation was completed by both the school district and the Flushing Township Police Department, according to Shanafelt, adding that all internal safety procedures were followed.

The student involved will face the appropriate discipline, which includes possible expulsion from Flushing Community Schools, and they will face the appropriate criminal charges for bringing a weapon into the school setting, Shanafelt said.

Shanafelt said the staff deeply appreciates the students that did the right thing by bringing the situation to their attention as soon as possible so that they could take the appropriate measures to make sure their school buildings remained safe and positive places to be for all students and staff members.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we will continue to work alongside our local law enforcement to investigate any situation that impacts the safety of our schools,” Shanafelt said. “We thank you for your help and understanding.

He thanks everyone for their ongoing cooperation and effort in helping prevent these types of incidents from occurring in the future.

