Two injured in crash with school bus

Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday.(Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the intersection of Durand Road and Lytle Road in New Lothrop.

A New Lothrop Public Schools bus was traveling north on Durand Road when a 2016 GMC Yukon, that was traveling east on Lytle Road, failed to yield and pulled out in front of the bus, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash and the bus driver was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver and passenger of the Yukon were both transported to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

