16-year-old Black rodeo queen is breaking barriers

By Bruce Leshan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARYLAND (WUSA) – Morissa Hall, a 16-year-old Black cowgirl, is breaking barriers and inspiring kids.

“I compete in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping,” Hall said.

The teen has twice been named the Maryland State Rodeo Queen and is the first African American to win consecutive titles.

She convinced her dad to buy her a horse in middle school by getting straight A’s 16 times in a row, but competition didn’t start well.

Hall came in last place in every event.

Her dad told her to cowgirl up, and within a year, she and her horse took off.

“Then we just clicked, and we won all around champion, pole barrel reserve champion,” Hall said.

Her dad was inspired by Bill Pickett, a legendary Black cowboy often barred from competing in white rodeos.

“It’s nice to show that we are here and we’re killing it. I just want to be an inspiration to other young people and other minorities,” Hall said.

