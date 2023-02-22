Bay City: All roadways must be free of vehicles

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has declared a major snow event, which means all roadways must be free of vehicles.

The declaration was made by the city manager with consultation with the director of public safety and the director of public works.

“All cars parked on the roadway must be moved in advance of major snow accumulations so that the plows can do their work. Restricting parking on the roadway provides clear streets for efficient plowing operations, eliminates impassable streets, avoids vehicles becoming snowed-in, and opens the way for emergency travel,” the city said in a press release.

Any vehicle parked on state trunk lines and streets designed as major streets by the city’s street plan must be removed within two hours of the declaration.

Any vehicle parked on streets designed as local streets by the city’s street plan must be removed within eight hours of the declaration.

Failure to comply can result in ticketing and towing.

The city said it will notify residents when the major snow event has concluded.

