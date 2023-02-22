Bay City tells residents to refrain from parking on street

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City residents are being told to not to park their cars on the street after city leaders declared a major snow event on Wednesday morning.

“They need to take it serious because our plows do need to get down those roads,” said Dana Muscott, the city manager of Bay City.

The major snow event means all parked cars within the city limits must be off the road or face possible ticketing and towing.

“What happens if people are not moving their cars, we have to plow around them and we’ll plow them in. There’s nowhere else for that snow to go,” Muscott said. “So it’s really essential that they move the vehicles.”

Muscott said the city wants to work with residents who might have trouble finding an alternative place to park.

“We have parking areas across the city. They can look at the city’s website to see where we have these parking lots that we have set aside with businesses and other agencies that allow them to park during a snow event,” Muscott said.

She said the major snow event declaration will stay in effect until local leaders decide it’s over, adding that the city is prepared to ticket and tow, but it’s not something they’re trying to do.

“We would rather just everybody comply and move their cars off the road and we don’t have to go down that road of towing and ticketing,” Muscott said.

She is quick to point out the city is willing and able to help residents do their part to keep the streets clear.

“We are going to work with the people in our neighborhoods if they need help. Some people need help to get their cars put in a driveway. We’ll be there to help and assist them,” Muscott said.

School closings are coming in for Thursday as well as reports of vehicle crashes. Drive carefully if you must be on the roads Wednesday and Thursday.

