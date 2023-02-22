Bay Co. man wins $500K playing lottery

A Bay County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
A Bay County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

The 69-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the prize playing the Black Pearls instant game. He bought the winning ticket at the Marathon gas station located at 3790 Euclid Ave. in Bay City.

“Me and my wife love playing the lottery and we are always playing different instant games,” the player said. “We had purchased a few tickets and my wife scratched the Black Pearls game. When she was done, she handed me the ticket and asked me to confirm the winning amount. As soon as I saw the $500,000 prize, I started shouting with excitement! We both couldn’t believe it.”

He said he plans to help his family with his winnings and then save the remainder.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will be at its heaviest and most consistent on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
First Alert: Winter storm moves in Wednesday, continues at times Thursday
6 PM Wednesday with snow north and wintry mix south.
Breezy Tuesday but focusing in on midweek winter storm
Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday.
Two injured in crash with school bus
Single-car crash left Flint woman dead.
Flint woman dies in single car crash
Police are investigating a crash that left a car pinned under a semi-truck Monday morning.
Police investigating crash involving semi

Latest News

Police: 57-year-old killed in shooting, suspect in custody
Snowplow generic
Bay City: All roadways must be free of vehicles
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Feb. 22nd
First responders give cautionary advice to mid-Michigan motorists