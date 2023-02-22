Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing, and a new video shows her partner defending their nest and small eaglets against an intruding eagle. (Credit: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A bald eagle in Florida is working hard to defend his eaglets from intruders after their mother went missing more than two weeks ago.

A video shows an intruding eagle attacking the nest while the two eaglets are alone and even kicks one of them.

The eaglets can’t seem to catch a break.

A video from just two days before shows their father fending off an attack from yet another aggressive intruder.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page, the eaglets continue to do well despite the threat.

Their mother, Harriet, was last seen on camera on Feb. 2, when she flew out of the camera’s view in an apparent attempt to scare off intruders.

Harriet’s web camera has been running for years, and viewers have followed her since 2012.

Authorities said they are doing what they can to find her and bring the eagle family back together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will be at its heaviest and most consistent on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
First Alert: Winter storm moves in Wednesday, continues at times Thursday
6 PM Wednesday with snow north and wintry mix south.
Breezy Tuesday but focusing in on midweek winter storm
Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday.
Two injured in crash with school bus
Single-car crash left Flint woman dead.
Flint woman dies in single car crash
Police are investigating a crash that left a car pinned under a semi-truck Monday morning.
Police investigating crash involving semi

Latest News

Snowplow generic
Bay City: All roadways must be free of vehicles
FILE - Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Southern Baptists oust popular Saddleback Church over woman pastor
For doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers, preparations for the storm have been underway.
Hospitals, EMS prepare for next winter storm
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries