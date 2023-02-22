Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint are seeking help finding a wanted man.

James William Thomas, 40, is wanted for several felony warrants, including two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, probation violation, and felony failure to appear for cases involving breaking and entering, escape from jail, resisting and obstructing, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Thomas is 6′0″ and weighs about 145 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for help with this case.

Anyone who has information is asked to submit a tip online or by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

