First responders give cautionary advice to mid-Michigan motorists

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Local authorities are urging motorists to stay off the roads on Wednesday if possible, but if residents must venture out, they are advised to drive slowly to avoid crashes and spinning out.

“Most recommended thing for you to do is to stay in your car,” said Lt. Chedrick Green with the Saginaw Fire Department.

Another winter storm is set to hit mid-Michigan this week and with snow and ice comes dangerous road conditions that have the potential to cause crashes.

“Remember that the corners are normally the dangerous parts of the roadway,” Greene said.

Greene said if you end up in a crash or in a ditch, the best thing to do is to stay in your vehicle, especially in a rural area where it may take longer for help to arrive.

“Stay in your car; it’s warmer in there, it’s a little bit safer,” Greene said. “That’s going to be the most important thing that people see, and they can report the car accident, but if you have left the car, you may get disoriented in the storm or not properly be prepared for winter weather and you’re not dressed appropriately, and you can freeze.”

Greene said to make sure you have a flashlight, blanket, extra boots, a phone charger, and an adapter.

He also said to make sure your exhaust pipe is not covered or blocked.

“If that exhaust is blocked, it has nowhere to escape from. So, it’s going to go into the car,” Greene said.

And for the Good Samaritans out there, Greene said don’t overexert yourself and stay safe.

“Position your vehicle behind the stalled vehicle. Put your hazard lights on, make sure that other motorists see your vehicle there,” Greene said. “Have bright clothing or other ways a signal that you’re there. Try to stay out of the flow of traffic. And if you are in a car, just remember just ‘cause you got in an accident, someone else might slide into you. Keep your seatbelt on.”

Greene said the best thing that everyone can do is to stay home and off the roads.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.