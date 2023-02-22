Man charged after armed robbery, carjacking at gas station

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A 31-year-old Flint man has been charged for an armed robbery and carjacking at a Flushing gas station on Feb. 17.

A woman told the Flushing Police Department a man had robbed her of her cell phone and vehicle. She also told officers the suspect used a weapon during the robbery, Flushing Police Chief Steve Colosky said.

It happened at the Beacon and Bridge gas station at 227 E. Main St. in downtown Flushing about 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The suspect, Deonta Lamarr Harper, was located and arrested shortly after.

He was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Feb. 21 for assault with intent to rob while armed, carjacking, armed robbery, and fleeing and eluding.

Harper was denied bond. He faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.

If you have any information regarding Harper’s whereabouts on the evening of Feb. 17, contact the Flushing Police Department at 810-659-3119.

The carjacking incident prompted Heian Karate Do in Flushing to hold a free self-defense seminar on Saturday. Learn more about the event here.

