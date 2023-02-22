Man charged after armed robbery, carjacking at gas station

Deonta Lamarr Harper.
Deonta Lamarr Harper.(Genesee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A 31-year-old Flint man has been charged for an armed robbery and carjacking at a Flushing gas station on Feb. 17.

A woman told the Flushing Police Department a man had robbed her of her cell phone and vehicle. She also told officers the suspect used a weapon during the robbery, Flushing Police Chief Steve Colosky said.

It happened at the Beacon and Bridge gas station at 227 E. Main St. in downtown Flushing about 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The suspect, Deonta Lamarr Harper, was located and arrested shortly after.

He was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Feb. 21 for assault with intent to rob while armed, carjacking, armed robbery, and fleeing and eluding.

Harper was denied bond. He faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.

If you have any information regarding Harper’s whereabouts on the evening of Feb. 17, contact the Flushing Police Department at 810-659-3119.

The carjacking incident prompted Heian Karate Do in Flushing to hold a free self-defense seminar on Saturday. Learn more about the event here.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will be at its heaviest and most consistent on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
First Alert: Winter storm moves in Wednesday, continues at times Thursday
6 PM Wednesday with snow north and wintry mix south.
Breezy Tuesday but focusing in on midweek winter storm
Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday.
Two injured in crash with school bus
Single-car crash left Flint woman dead.
Flint woman dies in single car crash
Police are investigating a crash that left a car pinned under a semi-truck Monday morning.
Police investigating crash involving semi

Latest News

Saginaw Twp. Man arrested on child porn charges
A Bay County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Bay Co. man wins $500K playing lottery
Police: 57-year-old killed in shooting, suspect in custody
Snowplow generic
Bay City: All roadways must be free of vehicles