Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Hialeah Street in the residential area of Pine Hills and one person has been detained.

According to WWSB, several people were transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV5 First Alert has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert: Winter storm expected in Mid-Michigan Wednesday
Snow will be at its heaviest and most consistent on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
First Alert: Winter storm moves in Wednesday, continues at times Thursday
6 PM Wednesday with snow north and wintry mix south.
Breezy Tuesday but focusing in on midweek winter storm
A Bay County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Bay Co. man wins $500K playing lottery
Snowplow generic
Bay City: All roadways must be free of vehicles

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Feb. 22
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment
Winter storm preps for indoor, outdoor safety