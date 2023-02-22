Police: 57-year-old killed in shooting, suspect in custody
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting where the victim was found outside a Flint home.
Flint Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 18 at a home on Carpenter Road.
The victim, 57-year-old Carl Edward Jones, was found dead at the scene, investigators said.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Kyle Brandon at 810-237-6968 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Read next:
- Humane society discusses animal abuse laws
- Superintendent: Flushing student brings taser to school
- 50 years of hip hop and its mark on mid-Michigan
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.