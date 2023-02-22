Police: 57-year-old killed in shooting, suspect in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting where the victim was found outside a Flint home.

Flint Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 18 at a home on Carpenter Road.

The victim, 57-year-old Carl Edward Jones, was found dead at the scene, investigators said.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Kyle Brandon at 810-237-6968 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

