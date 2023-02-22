Police seek help locating missing, endangered man

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing and endangered man.

Police said the missing man is John Alan Vandemark, 65, of Ithica.

Vandemark is described as having blue eyes, standing at 6′2″, and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact central dispatch at 989-875-5211.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.