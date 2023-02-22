Police seek help locating missing, endangered man

John Alan Vandemark
John Alan Vandemark(Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing and endangered man.

Police said the missing man is John Alan Vandemark, 65, of Ithica.

Vandemark is described as having blue eyes, standing at 6′2″, and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact central dispatch at 989-875-5211.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will be at its heaviest and most consistent on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
First Alert: Winter storm moves in Wednesday, continues at times Thursday
6 PM Wednesday with snow north and wintry mix south.
Breezy Tuesday but focusing in on midweek winter storm
TV5 First Alert has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert: Winter storm expected in Mid-Michigan Wednesday
Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday.
Two injured in crash with school bus
Single-car crash left Flint woman dead.
Flint woman dies in single car crash

Latest News

TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, February 22
First Alert- Wednesday afternoon, February 22
Deonta Lamarr Harper.
Man charged after armed robbery, carjacking at gas station
Saginaw Twp. Man arrested on child porn charges