Riders left swinging on ride at state fair in high winds: ‘Oh my God’

Video reportedly shows riders in Florida left swinging on a ride at a state fair during high winds. (Source: Brandi Freymuller/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A ride at a state fair in Florida reportedly got stuck in high winds last week.

Patrons at the Florida State Fair reported being stuck on a ride called the Enterprise. The ride looks similar to a Ferris wheel that features individual gondolas.

A witness reportedly shared a video showing some of the attached gondolas flipping in the air as the wheel was appearing not to move, leaving some riders hanging completely upside down.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” an onlooker could be heard saying in the video. “She [one of the riders] is trembling.”

According to reports, some of the riders were left bruised in the incident as crews stopped the ride.

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash that left a car pinned under a semi-truck Monday morning.
Police investigating crash involving semi
Owosso Police are asking for the community's help to find Nick Malachowski, who they say is...
Owosso Police: missing, endangered man found safe
Monday will be back above freezing again.
Easy-going start to the week, tracking the next winter system midweek
Police: Woman robbed, carjacked at gas station
Police Lights
1 dead, 1 injured after crash involving garbage truck

Latest News

In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has...
Dog found abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures gets adopted
First responders give cautionary advice to mid-Michigan motorists
Local authorities are urging motorists to stay off the roads on Wednesday if possible, but if...
First responders give cautionary advice to mid-Michigan motorists