Saginaw Twp. Man arrested on child porn charges

(Pexels via MGN)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old Saginaw Township man has been arrested for allegedly viewing child pornography on the internet.

Michigan State Police announced the arrest of Sebastian Kane Dombrowski-Carranza on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Investigators said digital evidence was seized his home.

Following the search of Dombrowski-Carranza’s home, he was charged with one count of aggravated child sexually abusive material. He was arraigned in the 70th District Court on Feb. 17, MSP said.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a list of resources on their website, and the MSP ICAC Task Force also has resources.

If you have information about the possible exploitation of a child, you can report it to the CyberTipLine.

Read next:

