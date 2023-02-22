Snow & mix continue this evening, becoming heavier at times

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A wintry mess continues around Mid-Michigan and will stick around through the evening hours.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in place for the entire TV5 viewing area, and will continue through the night. For more specific information on your county, you can head to the Weather Alerts page.

Evening activities being cancelled and another round of school closings are likely. You can keep tabs on those with our Closings and Delays page.

This Evening & Overnight

As of this afternoon, traffic conditions are deteriorating very quickly, and travel tonight should be limited to necessary travel. This not only will ensure your safety, but allow road crews the space they need to efficiently clear and treat the roads. Several accidents have been reported already.

Track precipitation with our Interactive Radar through the evening.

Snow will continue this evening, becoming heavy at times. (WNEM)

Precipitation, regardless of snow, sleet, or freezing rain is expected to become heavier into the evening hours. Snowfall rates may exceed 1″ per hour at times this evening. 5 PM to midnight is when this chance for the heavier snowfall rates are greatest. The Tri-Cities, northern Thumb, and areas north of there have the best chance.

In addition to those heavy snowfall rates, gusty winds from the east and northeast around 30 to 40 miles per hour will likely contribute to blowing snow and reduce visibility.

The best chance for sleet and periods of freezing rain will increase toward our southern areas in Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties. Ice amounts up to 0.25″ are possible here if freezing rain becomes the dominant precipitation type. Otherwise, about 1-3″ of snow/sleet is expected.

There is a chance sleet could mix in a little bit less than expected as you move into the Tri-Cities region, which would lead to snowfall totals on the higher end of the forecast range without the sleet chipping in, perhaps even a little bit over those numbers. Regardless, the main message of the night hasn’t changed, with snow still expected to cause issues on the roads through the night.

This is a multiple day total for this winter storm. (WNEM)

Precipitation rates will become lighter after midnight, and while we won’t see wet weather end completely, it should be more manageable Thursday morning. However, temperatures are expected to be below freezing tonight, which will keep slippery roads in play, especially on untreated roads, right through the morning commute on Thursday.

Snowfall should get lighter and more scattered after midnight. (WNEM)

