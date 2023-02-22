Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will be at its heaviest and most consistent on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
First Alert: Winter storm moves in Wednesday, continues at times Thursday
6 PM Wednesday with snow north and wintry mix south.
Breezy Tuesday but focusing in on midweek winter storm
TV5 First Alert has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert: Winter storm expected in Mid-Michigan Wednesday
Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday.
Two injured in crash with school bus
Single-car crash left Flint woman dead.
Flint woman dies in single car crash

Latest News

John Alan Vandemark
Police seek help locating missing, endangered man
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Ever since they went on sale for $350 and sold out in minutes, fashionistas can’t shut up about...
$350 big red boots have become a fashion sensation
Ever since they went on sale for $350 and sold out in minutes, fashionistas can’t shut up about...
$350 big red boots have become a fashion sensation
The vaccine was a good match against the strains that spread over the fall and winter,...
Flu vaccine worked well in season that faded fast, CDC says