Superintendent discusses what decides a school closing

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - With TV5′s entire viewing area under a winter storm warning, one of the first superintendents to cancel school before the first snowflakes fell said it wasn’t a close call.

“Well with the winter storm warning in effect, it made a very easy decision for the school, because we’re not going to send busses home during a winter storm warning,” said Matt Cairy, the superintendent at Freeland Schools.

“Our concern is always about student safety. And with the fact that we would be sending students home, both bus runs in the afternoon during a winter storm warning, it was never even a consideration to have school,” Cairy said.

The winter storm warning for Saginaw County began at noon on Wednesday. Cairy made the decision to call off class on Tuesday afternoon, almost a full day before the warning took effect, but he said he didn’t have to wait around and see what the weather was going to be like.

“People much smarter than me put out the winter storm warnings. And when they tell us that it is a winter storm, and they’re warning us to be careful about travel, I’m not going to be the one to put kids in a bus during that kind of situation,” Cairy said.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the winter storm warning for Saginaw County is set to expire at 4 a.m. Thursday. Given that, Cairy said he hasn’t made a decision for school on Thursday yet.

“I’ll make sure I drive roads tonight, we’ll look at whether or not we’re able to safely transport students to and from school,” Cairy said. “We’ll look at what the weather is supposed to be overnight. If we’re able to make a decision and know we cannot transport kids safely, then we will call school tonight. If we don’t know that for certain, we’ll wait until tomorrow morning, drive roads again, and make a decision then whether we’re able to safely transport students.”

School closings for other schools have already started coming in for Thursday, as have reports of vehicle crashes. Drive carefully if you must be on the road on Wednesday and Thursday.

