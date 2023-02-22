Winter storm preps for indoor, outdoor safety

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With the storm expected to cause power outages in some of TV5′s viewing areas, a local hardware store said preparing for your time indoors is just as important as preparing to be outdoors.

Another winter storm has made its way to mid-Michigan, this one is bringing freezing rain and ice. As crews prepare for the weather ahead, Dave Wohlfeil of Wohlfeil Ace Hardware store, said residents should prepare too.

“You want to have everything you need to maintain your home for the next couple of days,” Wohlfeil said.

Things like snowblowers, shovels, and ice melting salt of which they have a variety.

“We have the Ace Hardware brand that we carry, which is very safe for the concrete. There are types that are safe for the lawn and pets,” he said.

With the predicted conditions, he said people should remember to be prepared for their time inside, not just outdoors, as power outages are expected to occur.

“Getting prepared with flashlights, batteries, we carry generators. Sometimes power goes out and doesn’t come on for half a day or a day,” he said.

One thing Wohlfeil said is important to remember is to make sure you have fuel on hand for your snowblowers and your generators.

“These storms in Michigan we’ve been seeing, storms coming in later in the winter, there are some more that are projected or predicted to come in later this winter before spring arrives. So, I think it’s just a matter of being prepared for what could happen here in the next 30 days,” Wohlfeil said.

Work gloves and hand and feet warmers are a few other items Wohlfeil recommended to be fully prepared for this storm.

One other reminder for anyone with a generator, place it at least 25 feet away from your home.

