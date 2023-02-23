Brighter skies return Friday, but cold air keeps slippery roads in play tomorrow morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re still in clean up mode around the TV5 viewing area this evening, but things are gradually getting better.

Our traffic map looks much improved around the area this evening, at least on main roads. Our side streets and back roads are likely still slushy and slippery in spots, so be mindful of that. School closings tomorrow may be highly dependent in your district on the condition of these roads, especially with temperatures falling tonight.

Keep track of any additional school closings for tomorrow with our Closings page.

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures are mostly in the 30s at 5 PM, but will be dropping quickly this evening below the freezing mark, which will start to refreeze any of the remaining slush on area roads, along with any roads that remain wet. School closing numbers will likely be less than Thursday, but it’s still not off the table that school could be out for some districts for the third day in a row.

Spotty drizzle and fog may also lead to patchy slippery areas on the roads this evening in areas already below freezing.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall into the teens tonight. (WNEM)

Lows will bottom out in the teens and even single digits later tonight, so for any schools that are in session on Friday will have a very cold start. Winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest will lead to wind chills around 0 or below for the morning bus stops.

Wind chills are expected to be near and below 0 on Friday morning. (WNEM)

Friday

Mainly dry weather is expected on Friday, though there may be a few lingering flurries through the morning. The best chance for this will be in areas that are traditionally prone to lake-effect snow with northwesterly winds (Houghton Lake, Thumb, etc.). This should be a morning threat, if it even materializes at all.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the 20s on Friday. (WNEM)

Despite some sunshine tomorrow, high temperatures won’t respond much, with highs expected to remain in the 20s. Wind chills will remain in the teens for most of the day. Northwest winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected on Friday evening, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next system moving in overnight and early Saturday. Lows will drop into the teens again on Friday night.

Saturday

Snow is expected to pass through early Saturday. (WNEM)

Snow will be possible through the morning hours on Saturday, but should wind down into the afternoon. This round of snow is expected to be much lighter than Wednesday, with only minor accumulations expected (around 1″ or less). This will be enough to stick to area roads with temperatures in the teens to start the day, but the amounts will be manageable.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to be around 1" or less on Saturday morning. (WNEM)

Decreasing clouds are expected behind this round of snow, with dry weather expected the rest of the day. Highs on Saturday will be warmer in the low 30s.

Dry weather should keep going into Saturday night and Sunday, with a nice end to the weekend on Sunday with sunshine. Lows on Saturday night will be a mix of teens and 20s.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.