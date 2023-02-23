Dog attacks deputy, EMS worker during arrest, sheriff’s office says

OGEMAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office reported that a deputy and an EMS worker were attacked by a dog during an arrest.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 at about 8:40 p.m., Deputy Michael Sholes, 37, with the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a warrant arrest of a 28-year-old resident walking near South Bennett Street and Linton Street in Rose City, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the resident resisted arrest, and while Sholes was attempting to handcuff the person, Sholes was attacked by a dog. They said despite the attack, Sholes and his partner were able to secure the resident, who was lodged in the Ogemaw County Jail on the warrant along with drug charges and charges related to resisting arrest.

After the initial dog attack, a second dog attack occurred where a 53-year-old EMS worker was bitten by the same dog, the sheriff’s office said.

Sholes suffered puncture and laceration wounds to his face and neck. He was transported to the hospital where his wounds were treated. He has since been released to recover at home, the sheriff’s office said.

They said the EMS worker suffered injuries to his face but was also released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The sheriff’s office said the dog was apprehended and euthanized by the Ogemaw County Animal Control Office. The dog was suspected to be a pit bull mix breed.

Police are investigating to determine the owner of the dog.

