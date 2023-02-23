First Alert: Schools closed with snowy roads Thursday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The bulk of the winter storm moved through on Wednesday bringing treacherous road conditions and several inches of accumulation of snow. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team is working to gather snowfall totals/reports this Thursday morning, if you have one send it in to us at wnem@wnem.com! Be sure to include a picture and location.

The Winter Storm Warning is continuing into this afternoon for many TV5 counties. We are continuing our First Alert Weather Day through this morning just as many residents are doing snow clean up from yesterday. Parents, be sure to check the latest list of school closings, but it’s looking like all districts are closed again today. If you do have to travel to work this morning, at least 15 to 20 extra minutes are needed.

We are continuing our First Alert Weather Day through Thursday morning. (WNEM)

Today

Early in the morning there is another wave of snow showers and freezing drizzle moving right across Mid-Michigan. Drier air has been infiltrating this storm so snow and drizzle are becoming more scattered. Roads are still in poor shape, but visibilities are doing a bit better than on Wednesday. Winds have been dialing back a bit, but we still expect a breezy day with wind gusts up to around 25 mph. The wind will change directions from the northeast to the west, turning clockwise. Highs today will be split across the are, but landing right around 35 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Bundle up if you'll be out shoveling or snow blowing this morning! (WNEM)

Some snow and freezing drizzle will continue through the majority of the daytime, but the best chance will be for our northern counties. The aforementioned dry air is helping to cut back quite a bit on precipitation today.

Most of the remaining snow and wintry mix stays in our northern counties today. (WNEM)

Tonight

As the wind continues to turn, it will eventually land northwesterly with a sustained speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. This will allow clouds to break up a bit (still remaining mostly cloudy though), and keep a few lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers will only be up towards Houghton Lake and Roscommon, the rest of the area sees all precipitation come to an end. Lows fall to around 9 degrees tonight, but it could be even closer to 0 degrees in our northern counties. Temperatures land in the teens near Flint tonight.

Thursday night sees cold temperatures make a return. (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend

Skies will be variably cloudy on Friday, though this does allow for more sun to make a return! A few lake-effect flurries are possibly near Houghton Lake early in the morning, otherwise it’ll be a dry day. Highs will be colder though, only up to around 22 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday night sees lows falling back to around 13 degrees, but with single digits up north. By Saturday, highs will make their way back up to 31 degrees. Sunday will be warmer with a high of 36 degrees.

There will be a quick round of light snow on Saturday morning bringing up to 1″, but this will certainly hold much less impact than the midweek winter storm. Once that moves out during the morning hours, Saturday will see decreasing clouds. Variably cloudy skies hold for Sunday.

The weekend is looking much quieter! (WNEM)

There’s a chance of rain and mix on Monday, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

