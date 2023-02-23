First child flu-associated death reported in MI

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed the first influenza-associated pediatric death in the state for the 2022-2023 flu season.

The reported influenza-associated death was an Ingham County child, who contracted Influenza A/H3.

Nationally, there have been at least 111 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported during the current flu season.

MDHHS continues to strongly recommend everyone six months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine. Th flu can be serious and lead to severe illness and hospitalizations. Flu vaccine is the best way to prevent getting the flu and can also reduce the severity of flu illness.

“Pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for MDHHS.

Most positive influenza specimens confirmed by the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories this flu season have been Influenza A/H3 virus. This virus can cause severe flu infections in children, as well as in adults. The H3N2 strain is a component of the 2022-2023 seasonal flu vaccine so getting vaccinated provides extra protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates since October there have been at least 25-51 million flu illnesses, 12-25 million flu medical visits, 280,000-630,000 flu hospitalizations and 18,000-56,000 deaths nationally.

To find flu vaccine near you, call your health care provider, local health department or visit Vaccines.gov.

For more information about the flu, visit Michigan.gov/flu.

