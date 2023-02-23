Local business hosts Black Dollar Black History Month social

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local business is hosting a Black Dollar Black History Month social at the Flint Farmer’s Market on Friday.

The event is trying to help create power in the Black community by circulating the Black dollar into the community.

“I am putting together a Black History Month social that’s welcoming to all,” said Terance Green, the owner of the business Black Amor. “We’re going to have vendors, live music, DJ, we’re going to have food, drinks, everything, just a great social event.”

Green said he had a similar event last year, but this will be the first one that features a panel discussion.

“I have a dental hygienist, I have a person that does grant funding for businesses, I have an actor, educator, all these different things, a therapist, on one scale speaking realizing that all these are still tied to the community,” Green said. “So all those are still based around the Black dollar.”

Green said it’s important to support local businesses instead of going outside the community to find products that might be available just down the street.

“You actually are elevating each business, so from there they’re able to grow, to progress, to build equity into the city of Flint,” Green said. “Also from that, when we’re able to build the core of the city, we’re able to bring outside money in.”

If that happens on a larger scale, Green believes Flint will be more powerful in the future. Green also wants to make it clear that everyone is welcome to come to the Flint Farmers’ Market Friday night.

“This is an event that’s not excluding anybody. But it is empowering the Black community. But understand that the Black community, still other races in it. Everybody’s welcome. I want you to come. I want you to hear us, and see us, and also, if you see something we’re struggling with, to give us tips on helping us out,” Green said.

The Black Dollar Black History Month social runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday night, Feb. 24 at the Flint Farmers’ Market.

The event is free and open to the public.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.