MSU student gets discharged from hospital following shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - One of the Michigan State University students who was hospitalized following the shooting on campus on Monday, Feb. 13 has been discharged from the hospital.

MSU Police and Public Safety made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Four students remain hospitalized at Sparrow Health. One is in fair condition, two are in serious but stable condition, and one student remains in critical condition, according to MSU Police.

Three other students were killed in the shooting. They have been identified as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson.

The gunman, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, was found the night of the shooting inside a residence in Lansing. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The FBI and MSU police are asking anyone with photos or videos of the incident to submit them here. If you have any information about this incident, call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

