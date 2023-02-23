Nurses’ contracts ratified at McLaren Central, MyMichigan Alma

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The contracts for nurses at McLaren Central and MyMichigan Alma have been ratified.

The Michigan Nurses Association made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Nurses at McLaren Central voted on Wednesday to ratify a new three-year contract. Nurses at MyMichigan Alma voted last Thursday to ratify their tentative agreement.

Both contracts took effect immediately, MNA said.

“While nurses at both hospitals were negotiating separate contracts with different health systems, they shared concerns about healthcare’s increasingly corporate climate and felt an urgent need to try to improve the situation through contract negotiations. Prior to reaching a deal, an overwhelming majority of RNs at both hospitals authorized their respective bargaining teams to be able to call for a strike should it be necessary. Deals were reached in both instances that avoided the need for a work stoppage,” MNA said.

While each contract is different, they both protect and expand contractual staffing language, provide competitive wages, and include limits to mandatory overtime.

“Nurses are feeling really proud of this new contract,” said Shenan Shinabarger, president of the local Michigan Nurses Association bargaining unit at MyMichigan Alma. “As a union, we were able to make meaningful improvements that will benefit our patients and our community. We genuinely hope that this will make a difference for Alma in the long run.”

Robert David, McLaren Central Michigan president and CEO, provided a statement regarding ratification of the MNA labor contract:

We are pleased to announce that McLaren Central Michigan RNs, represented by the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) ratified a new successor labor contract for approximately 107 registered nurses.

The bargaining committees’ hard work has paid off in the form of an agreement that provides nurses with market-competitive wages and benefits; positive work environment; and commitment to recruitment and retention of quality nurses. This new agreement allows us to continue delivering the high-quality care our community expects from their community hospital. The agreement provided for 16% wage increases over 3 years to recruit new nurses, along with a retention program focused on rewarding our nurses who have committed to being the core of our care team at McLaren Central Michigan.

These negotiations have established our partnership with MNA to ensure a path to provide the best care to our community. We look forward to high-quality health care with a patient focused future.

MyMichigan issued the following statement:

“We have a high regard for our employees, our relationships with them, and the excellent care they provide to our patients. We remained focused on the important and great work of our nurses throughout the negotiations and did not allow the actions of the MNA to cause us to lose focus of that and we found common ground with our nurses to reach an agreement that is good for our nurses and the Medical Center,” said Marita Hattem-Schiffman, FACHE, CPMSM, RYT, central region president, MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alma, Clare and Mt. Pleasant. “At MyMichigan Health, safe staffing, workplace safety and competitive compensation have always and will continue to be priorities. Together we remain committed to doing all that we can in order to be the best place for our employees to work and our health care providers to practice medicine so we can remain the best place for our patients to receive their care.”

