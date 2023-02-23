Prism Project offers safe house for child sex trafficking survivors

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Giving child survivors of sex trafficking a place to heal from their trauma is the mission behind the Prism Project Safehouse Program in Genesee County.

This week the long-term safe house is seeing its first arrivals.

TV5 spoke with program administrators to find out how the program will get these survivors the help they need.

“So exciting. And we’re just thrilled, we’re thrilled to be at this point,” said Holly Halabicky, the chief administrator and program coordinator of Prism Project.

The launch of the Prism Project Safehouse Program makes it the first of its kind in Michigan. Halabicky said the program provides a safe place where child survivors of sexual exploitation and/or sex trafficking can come to heal from their complex trauma.

Sylvia Blythe, founder and executive director of the Prism Project, said girls ages 12-17 are able to stay at the safe house.

“We just are excited to serve girls who desperately need our services and to feel safe,” Blythe said.

She said the girls will be at the safe house anywhere from six months to two years.

“We are on a ranch here in Genesee County, it has over 100 acres. There’s plenty of room to grow. There’s opportunities to learn how to garden and feed animals,” Blythe explained.

“We are going to be having a whole circle of care. It’s going to be therapeutic care, we’ll have educational services, there will be life skills training, all kinds of medical care and therapy as well,” Halabicky added.

It’s all in the effort to give them the skills necessary to be able to be successful, productive citizens.

“Just giving them the opportunity to really work through their trauma and have the opportunity to dream and realize where they want to be in life,” Blythe said.

Prism Project is also hosting its annual Shine the Light Gala on Friday, March 24 at the Genesys Conference & Banquet Center. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Prism Project Safehouse Program.

You can find more information about the Prism Project on their website.

