Saginaw man arrested for child porn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been arrested for aggravated possession of child porn.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of 37-year-old Alan Fischer on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Saginaw man was arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Fischer was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home, MSP said, adding the investigation was initiated when it was learned Fischer was viewing child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Fischer was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Fischer was arraigned in the 70th District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources on their website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

