Tow truck driver speaks on road conditions

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The slick road conditions are dangerous for all mid-Michigan motorists including tow truck drivers.

“It’s steadily getting worse, and now it’s turned into ice. It’s now starting to get really bad out there,” said Tommy Bradford, a driver for Kreager’s Towing in Saginaw.

As the snow continues to come down the roads are becoming slick and slippery. which is keeping tow truck drivers busy.

“I’ve pulled four or five out of the ditch so far, and that’s only since about 3 p.m. when it really started coming down,” Bradford said.

Not only is the weather dangerous for drivers but for tow truck drivers as well.

Bradford said some drivers are not careful when they approach tow trucks working on the side of the road.

“You got to be careful, you got to watch what you’re doing, and you got to pay attention to your surroundings,” Bradford said. “Most are really respectful once they see our lights. They’re very respectful and slow down. Some don’t, but we keep the truck between us and the people and try to stay as safe as possible and do our job.”

Police, road crews, and tow truck drivers are urging everyone to stay off the roads. If you have to head out, take it slow and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

