Two people indicted for obstructing reproductive health services facility

(Pixabay)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people have been indicted for obstructing a reproductive health services facility in Saginaw.

The alleged incident happened on April 16, 2021.

Heather Idoni and Eva Edl are accused of using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with patients and employees of the Saginaw clinic because the clinic’s employees were providing, and patients were seeking, reproductive health services, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Idoni and Edl’s alleged actions violate the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

The two were also indicted on a similar incident that happened in Sterling Heights on Aug. 27, 2020.

If you have any information about incidents of violence, threats, and obstruction that target a patient or provider of reproductive health services, you are asked to report it to the FBI here.

