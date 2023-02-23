UM Flint easing COVID-19 vaccine policy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Following changes to the University of Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine policy, UM Flint is no longer requiring students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with some exceptions.

On Monday, February 20, UM-Flint leaders announced that COVID vaccines are not required for anyone on campus, but they are strongly recommended. Certain students, faculty and staff may still be required to get vaccinated, such as those in a health care setting.

In a letter to students, UM-Flint said the changes reflect the soon end of the nation-wide health emergency.

“These policy revisions and change in approach put the university in line with the anticipated end to the federal government’s emergency declarations. They also reflect the reality of a new phase of the pandemic with more consistent and manageable COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our region,” said the UM-Flint COVID-19 management team in the letter.

President Joe Biden’s administration plans to end the emergency declarations on May 11.

