Weight loss trends create shortage of diabetes medicine

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - You’ve seen the commercials and heard the hype. The pharmaceutical drug Ozempic is giving some people who are struggling with weight loss the edge they need to drop extra pounds, but its popularity is coming at the expense of people who need the drug for its intended use.

Burton mom Cindy Cox has type 2 diabetes, a disease that has caused her nerve damage, and she has had to manage it for 15 years.

She and her longtime doctor, Samasandrapalya Kiran, wanted to explore ways to help her better regulate her blood sugar, which has been higher lately.

“Dr. Kiran thought that Ozempic would be a good one for me to be on, then the frustration of not being able to get it,” Cox said.

Kiran said most diabetics happen to be obese but not all obese people are diabetic. Ozempic has benefits to treating both conditions.

“Because it’s being used for diabetes, the unintended side effect also happens to be some weight loss, and because of that consequence there’s a lot of momentum for using it for a weight loss drug, too,” Kiran said.

The momentum Kiran is speaking of is taking place online where people across the globe are documenting their Ozempic journey on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. They are also sharing their experiences in groups on Facebook. Kiran said it’s mainly because the drug works, but it still does not have FDA approval to treat obesity.

“It’s not 100 percent, but there’s definitely a large percentage of people who did lose weight,” Kiran said.

Cox also has friends who’ve experimented with Ozempic for weight loss.

“I’ve had a couple of friends who said their doctor prescribed it for weight loss, and one of them said she didn’t even really lose very much,” Cox said. “And then I’ve talked to other friends that are diabetic and are having the same issues that I’m having getting the medications they need.”

The shortage is sending doctors and patients on the runaround as the manufacturer, Norvo Nordisk, struggles to catch up with demand.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in demand for a lot of diabetic medications. The biggest ones in particular have been the injectable products. GLP-1 is the drug class, think like Ozempic, Trulicity, Mounjaro, Victoza,” pharmacist Bryan Homberg said.

Homberg is a pharmacist at Flint Family Pharmacy on Fenton Road. He said this class of drugs usually is issued to a customer the same day it comes in or sooner.

When TV5′s Elisse Ramey stopped by, there was no Ozempic in stock, but there was Trulicity and Mounjaro. The store owner said despite the shortage of Ozempic, they have been able to manage during this shortage.

“There are some supply issues that we might not necessarily get it the day that we wanted, but it’s becoming available for us, and we’re able to provide it,” said John Gross, JGross Pharmacy Group owner.

His pharmacies in Genesee County and Clare County are seeing an uptick in demand. One of the unintended consequences of the shortage is people who aren’t able to get the drug at their regular, neighborhood pharmacy are calling around to places that can get it.

“Yes, so there’s definitely been a lot of new patient outreach to us from other surrounding pharmacies that are struggling to get a hold of the medication,” Homberg said. “Our wholesaler will release drugs to us based off of how much ordering we do with them, so there have been some additional access to the drug that maybe some other pharmacies haven’t been able to have access to.”

Kiran said the advantage of Ozempic and drugs like it is that one shot is injected once a week. Other medications might include a daily pill or more frequent injections, which may disrupt the patient’s schedule and level of comfort. It’s something Cox has experienced because she’s had to try alternative medications.

“It’s not a miracle drug that’s going to make you lose weight and you’re going to be skinny for the rest of your life. It’s like with diabetes, it’s something you have to manage for the rest of your life,” Cox said.

“It’s a short-term fix,” Kiran said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a long-term fix unless the individual is willing to change the lifestyle.”

Novo Nordisk expects the shortage of .25mg and .5mg Ozempic pens to continue through mid-March. The company does not encourage its use for weight loss. You can read the full statement below:

“The 1 mg and 2mg doses of Ozempic® are now available for patients with type 2 diabetes across the U.S. However, we are currently experiencing intermittent supply disruptions on the Ozempic® pen that delivers 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg doses - which is anticipated through mid-March - due to the combination of incredible demand coupled with overall global supply constraints. While product continues to be manufactured and shipped, patients in some areas of the country will experience delays with these doses. Anyone concerned with continuity of treatment, should contact their healthcare provider.

While we recognize that some healthcare providers may be prescribing Ozempic® for patients whose goal is to lose weight, Novo Nordisk does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines and is committed to fully complying with all applicable US laws and regulations in the promotion of our products. We trust that healthcare providers are evaluating a patient’s individual needs and determining which medicine is right for that particular patient.”

If you are interested in Ozempic, consult your doctor first. Depending on insurance and whether you have access to coupons from the manufacturer, the cost could range between $700 and $1,200 per month for Ozempic or similar drugs.

