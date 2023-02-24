Birch Run restaurant hosts benefit for 2-month-old

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Pita Pit in Birch Run is hosting a benefit on Friday, Feb. 24 for a 2-month-old born with a rare condition.

Kim Jesse, the grandmother of baby Legend, told TV5 that every donation makes a difference.

“We’re doing a benefit for, it’s actually my grandchild,” Jesse said.

Jesse said her grandson has a rare condition, and right now, he is unable to eat on his own.

“He was born at 31 weeks gestation with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia on the right-hand side. It’s a birth defect that I guess one out of 2,500 children are born with,” Jesse said.

Baby Legend is being treated at the CS Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Jesse said he has had multiple surgeries since he was born almost two months premature in December, with more to come.

“He’s been down there since then, and still probably has maybe another four to six weeks to go possibly.”

Jesse said baby Legend’s mother drives from Bridgeport to Ann Arbor each day to be with her son.

“We’re just trying to raise some money so that we can make it a little easier for his mom and his big brother to be able to travel back and forth down there a little bit easier,” Jesse said. “She’s already had her maternity leave, so when he does get to come home, you know, hopefully it will be able to make it a little easier for her then too.”

Pita Pit will be donating most of Friday’s sales to the cause. There’s also a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Jesse said she’s grateful to all those willing to help baby Legend.

“Suski Chevy Buick did a wonderful donation today, General RV has been great, Birch Run School District. There’s been so many people that have come out already, it’s just fabulous,” Jesse said. “I can’t believe the support that we’ve gotten.”

The benefit at Pita Pit in Birch Run goes until 10 p.m. on Friday night, Feb. 24

Winners of the silent auction will be notified by phone Saturday.

