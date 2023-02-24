Gov. Whitmer orders flags raised to full-staff

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state of Michigan to be raised to full-staff on Monday, Feb. 27.

The flags have been lowered to half-staff since Tuesday, Feb. 14 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

“As the Spartan community continues to heal from the horrific campus shooting in East Lansing last week, I know every Michigander will wrap their arms around the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by these senseless acts,” said Governor Whitmer. “I want to offer gratitude once again for the law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals for acting quickly to save lives. I know we will honor our collective responsibility to keep Michiganders safe and ensure no one has to live in fear of gun violence.”

The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with the Spartan community. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to raise flags to full-staff.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
A Bay County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Bay Co. man wins $500K playing lottery
Matthew Alan Fischer
Saginaw man arrested for child porn
A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say
Bundle up if you'll be out shoveling or snow blowing this morning!
Roads starting to improve Thursday

Latest News

Michigan State Police car
MSP investigates suspicious death
Snowplow generic
Bay City: Major snow event concluded
FILE - Rep.-elect John James, R-Mich., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in the House...
GOP Rep. John James won’t seek Michigan’s open Senate seat
Woman seeking help at 1 a.m.
Police seeking information on woman knocking on doors, asking for help