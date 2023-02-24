MSP investigates suspicious death

Michigan State Police car
Michigan State Police car(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAND BEACH TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Sate Police Caro Post troopers are investigating after a Harbor Beach man was found dead.

The man was found dead in the woods near Lakeshore Road and Lincoln Road on Thursday at about 10:30 a.m., MSP said.

The man was identified as Daniel L. Copeland, 57, of Harbor Beach, MSP said, adding that he had been missing since the afternoon of Feb. 16.

MSP said the investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted, according to MSP.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the MSP Caro Post at 989-673-1550.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
A Bay County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Bay Co. man wins $500K playing lottery
Matthew Alan Fischer
Saginaw man arrested for child porn
A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say
Bundle up if you'll be out shoveling or snow blowing this morning!
Roads starting to improve Thursday

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Feb. 24
Snowplow generic
Bay City: Major snow event concluded
FILE - Rep.-elect John James, R-Mich., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in the House...
GOP Rep. John James won’t seek Michigan’s open Senate seat
Gov. Whitmer orders flags raised to full-staff