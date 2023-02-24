MSP investigates suspicious death

SAND BEACH TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Sate Police Caro Post troopers are investigating after a Harbor Beach man was found dead.

The man was found dead in the woods near Lakeshore Road and Lincoln Road on Thursday at about 10:30 a.m., MSP said.

The man was identified as Daniel L. Copeland, 57, of Harbor Beach, MSP said, adding that he had been missing since the afternoon of Feb. 16.

MSP said the investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted, according to MSP.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the MSP Caro Post at 989-673-1550.

