Police seeking information on woman knocking on doors, asking for help

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking the public for information on a woman who they are concerned may need help.

A woman was knocking on doors near the 600 and 700 blocks of Bond and Porter Street at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 23, according to police.

She was barefoot and indicated she needed help, police said.

The police said they are concerned about the well-being of this woman.

If anyone can identify her, please call 911 with information.

