Police seeking information on woman knocking on doors, asking for help
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking the public for information on a woman who they are concerned may need help.
A woman was knocking on doors near the 600 and 700 blocks of Bond and Porter Street at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 23, according to police.
She was barefoot and indicated she needed help, police said.
The police said they are concerned about the well-being of this woman.
If anyone can identify her, please call 911 with information.
Read next:
- Winter storm prompts discussion of power line safety
- Local business hosts Black Dollar Black History Month social
- Weight loss trends create shortage of diabetes medicine
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.