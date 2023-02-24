Saginaw police looking for girl seen knocking on door barefoot

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are trying to find a girl to make sure she is safe after she was caught on camera knocking on a door barefoot and in a robe.

During the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, Feb. 23., a girl was caught on camera knocking on a home’s door.

The video has sparked concern and debate on social media about whether it’s okay to let someone in your home who’s asking for help.

“Each situation is different, but the first thing they should do no matter what, is call 911,” said Det. Stg. Matthew Gerow with the Saginaw Police Department.

Gerow said this is what you should do if someone comes to your door asking for assistance.

“Talk to the dispatcher, stay on the phone with them, and say ‘Hey I got someone outside that says that they need help,’” Gerow said.

This all comes up after police were called to the area of South Bond and South Porter Streets in Saginaw at 1 a.m. Thursday morning. They were looking for a woman who was spotted walking and knocking on doors.

“I wouldn’t suggest letting anyone into your house, especially at that time in the morning. Just call 911 and we will come out. We responded right away to this, and there was no sign of her,” Gerow said.

Gerow said opening the front door to a stranger is risky.

“There’s a lot of bad people out in the world. And there’s a lot of people that will trick you into opening up your door so that they can come in and commit a criminal act like rob you,” Gerow said.

Gerow also said he doesn’t think you should take it upon yourself to kick someone off your property.

“Don’t ever try to remove someone from your property yourself,” Gerow said. “Even if they’re breaking into your car or something like that, that’s not worth a human life.”

Gerow said the search for the unknown woman continues.

“I don’t know why this person that answered the door with the ring doorbell didn’t call 911. But that’s the right thing to do is to call 911 when someone is asking for help. Whether you’re skeptical or not, whether you don’t want to get involved or not, call 911 and we’ll come figure it out,” Gerow said. “You don’t have to say your name, you can remain anonymous, which is fine. Just let us come out and check the situation out.”

If you have information about this case, call 911.

