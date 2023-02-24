Slick roads Friday morning then a quick round of snow Friday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick round of snow showers moved through late Thursday evening which has kept slick conditions on our roads this morning. Roads are still relatively better than Thursday morning, but you’ll still need to add at least 5 to 10 minutes to your drive.

Going through today there will be some sun which will help some road conditions, but we could see them turn slick again heading into tonight as another round of light snow is expected. After that, the weekend is in nice shape with temperatures returning to the 30s!

Today

Almost all schools are back in session today, but bus stops are cold! Temperatures are falling into the single digits up north, while we’re still holding onto some readings in the teens farther south towards Flint. Wind chills have dipped into sub-zero territory from 0 to -5 in our northern counties too. Skies have been beginning to clear out so bus stops will see quiet weather, aside from the icy conditions.

We’ll have a few lake-effect flurries in Houghton Lake this morning, but after that we’re into dry weather just with variably cloudy skies. Some clouds will occasionally make a return, but it certainly won’t be overcast -- or even mostly cloudy -- all day. Highs will eventually reach up to around 22 degrees with a 5 to 10 mph wind. That wind will shift from the northwest to the south.

Friday reaches up to around 22 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

A weak system passing by will bring the light round of snow, starting up around midnight and mostly tapering off by sunrise on Saturday. This will be just enough snow to refresh our current snowpack, only 1″ or less is expected. This snow will be able to create road conditions similar to Friday morning, so if you have weekend travel plans you will need to allow some extra time in the morning on Saturday.

Friday night will see a quick round of light snow where accumulations will be 1" or less. (WNEM)

Lows fall to around 15 degrees with a light wind at 5 mph or less, generally coming out of the southeast.

Weekend Outlook

Behind the snow from Friday night and early Saturday morning, conditions dry back out and clouds will start to decrease. Highs will make their way up to around 33 degrees on Saturday with a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph. Lows Saturday night fall to around 21 degrees.

Sunday will be even warmer with a high of 38 degrees. Skies stay variably cloudy through the whole day, just the breeze picks up a bit. We’ll have a west wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. All things considered, it won’t be a bad weekend overall!

Over the weekend temperatures will warm back up above freezing. (WNEM)

Next Storm System Monday

The next storm system to pass through the Great Lakes will be in the Monday-Tuesday timeframe. On Monday afternoon, we’ll begin to see rainfall pick up. However, temperatures up north will be borderline on freezing so some freezing rain is going to be possible. Our northernmost towns might be able to see flat-out snowfall at the onset of this system.

Monday's next storm system could potentially bring some water problems with a melting snowpack and rain. (WNEM)

One of the larger concerns with this system passing through is the amount of excess water. We’ll have a melting snowpack from the weekend, it will be able to melt more on Monday too. That, along with rainfall moving through, could create standing water in low-lying areas. If your basement is also prone to leaks, this is a day where you could see that happening. Take a few minutes over the weekend just to make sure your sump pump is operating correctly! As always, we’ll keep you up-to-date with what to expect over the coming days!

For a look past Monday, take a look at your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.